SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls more than 2%; raw sugar also weaker

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed more than 2% down on Thursday, retreating further from a 4-1/2-year high set this week, while raw sugar prices also weakened.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled down 3.55 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.576 per lb​. The front month set a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said a pullback was not unexpected because the market had become technically overbought after the recent strong advance, but it remains underpinned by dry conditions in Brazil and delays to exports from Colombia.

* Brazil's water crisis will hamper river navigation and make transportation more expensive in the world's largest exporter of commodities ranging from soybeans to coffee and sugar.

* Light rains are forecast in some areas in Brazil next week, a factor that brokers said also helped to bring the market down on Thursday.

* Anti-government protests in Colombia blocked exports of about 800,000 60-kg bags of coffee in May, according to projections from the local coffee growers federation.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled down $12, or 0.7%, at $1,589 a tonne.

* Vietnam coffee export prices slid to discounts against the international benchmark as robusta prices in London rose last week on supply worries, traders said.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.25 cent, or 1.4%, at 17.43 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market had slipped back towards the middle of its recent range, with a pick-up in the pace of sugar production in Brazil helping to pressure prices while the outlook for crops in India appeared favourable.

* India's annual monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Thursday, the state-run weather office said, marking the start of the four-month rainy season crucial for the farm-dependent economy.

* August white sugar LSUc1​​settled down $4.90, or 1.1%, at $459.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2​​settled down $11, or 0.4%, to $2,455 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2​settled down 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,627 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Mark Potter and Sonya Hepinstall)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.