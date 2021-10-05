SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls from two-month top but stocks underpin

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Tuesday after scaling a two-month peak in the previous session, though continuing declines in exchange stocks kept losses in check.

New York cocoa retreated from Monday's 10-month high while raw sugar edged up.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.7% to $1.9705 per lb at 1122 GMT, having hit a two-month high of $2.0685 on Monday.

* ICE exchange stocks KC-TOT-TOT are at their lowest since late May, data showed, underpinning coffee in the face of forecasts for ample rains to reach top producer Brazil's coffee areas in the coming days.

* Arabica prices are not far off multi-year highs hit in July after drought and frosts in Brazil.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.8% to $2,133 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1% to $2,726 a tonne after touching a 10-month high of $2,792 on Monday.

* Heavy rains have triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in some of top producer Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.4% to 1,890 pounds a tonne​​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 19.75 cents per lb.

* Risk sentiment recovered somewhat in the wider financial markets, helping sugar. MKTS/GLOBO/R

* Dealers noted that sugar has repeatedly failed to break out of its recent range, with fund long liquidation meaning it could test the bottom of the range in the near term.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $507 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman)

