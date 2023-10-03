SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls amid Brazil rains, raw sugar at 1-month low

Adds comments on sugar, coffee; includes closing prices

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on the ICE exchange fell on Tuesday, just shy of the near nine-month lows seen last week, amid improved weather in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar lost nearly 3%.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, to $1.4875 per lb, having hit its lowest since mid-January last week.

* Dealers noted that rains have arrived in most producing areas in top grower Brazil, with temperatures falling from near-record highs last week, renewing hopes for a good flowering and positive production next year.

* Honduran coffee exports for the new season will likely fall 6.6% versus the previous season due to adverse weather and limits on fertilizer supplies. Honduras is the world's fifth-largest coffee exporter.

* Brazil exported 2.96 million bags of green coffee in September, up 5.3% from a year ago, government data showed.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $51, or 2.1%, to $2,410 a metric ton, having hit a five-month low earlier in a further retreat from June's record high.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​​settled down 0.68 cent, or 2.6%, at 25.67 cents per lb, having hit earlier the lowest price since Sept. 1 at 25.59 cents/lb.

* Dealers said the market is still digesting the largest ever delivery on the expiry of any contract, with most analysts considering the operation bearish.

* Top sugar producer Brazil exported 3.21 million tons of the sweetener in September, up 6.2% from a year ago, government data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 dropped $12.60, or 1.8%, to $689.10 a ton, having hit the lowest price since late August at $687.20/ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 47 pounds, or 1.6%, to 2,947 pounds per ton, having hit a series of 46-year highs last month.

* Cocoa is being driven by concerns about crop disease in West Africa, and fears the El Nino weather event will further harm the upcoming crop.

* Dealers said Ivory Coast's move to set the new season's farmgate price below expectations could spur delivery defaults, as well as fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries where the beans fetch higher prices.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $74, or 2.1%, to $3,428 a ton.

(Reporting Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Susan Fenton and Shilpi Majumdar)

