SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls amid Brazil rains, cocoa consolidates

Updates prices, recasts

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on the ICE exchange fell on Tuesday, having hit near nine-month lows last week amid improved weather in top producer Brazil, while cocoa consolidated recent gains.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 slipped 0.4% to $1.4850 per lb by 1405 GMT, having hit its lowest since mid-January last week.

* Top producer Brazil exported 177,685 tons worth of green coffee beans in September, up from 168,678 tons a year ago, government data showed.

* Dealers noted rain has arrived in the country as forecast, renewing hopes for the upcoming crop.

* Honduran coffee exports for the new season will likely fall 6.6% versus the previous season due to adverse weather and limits on fertilizer supplies.

* Honduras is the world's fifth largest coffee exporter.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1.8% to $2,417 a metric ton, having hit a five-month low earlier in a further retreat from June's record high.

* Robusta supplies remain tight however, dealers said, as output in top three producers Vietnam, Indonesia and Brazil has disappointed this season.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.4% to 2,952 pounds per metric ton, having hit a series of 46-year-highs last month.

* Cocoa is being driven by concerns about crop disease in West Africa, and fears the El Nino weather event will further harm the upcoming crop.

* Dealers said Ivory Coast's move to set the new season's farmgate price below expectations could spur delivery defaults, as well as fuel smuggling to neighbouring countries where the beans fetch higher prices.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.6% to $3,448 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.3% to 26.28 cents per lb.

* Top sugar producer Brazil exported 3.21 million tons of the sweetener in September, up from 3.02 million a year ago, government data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 dropped 0.3% to $699.30 a ton.

​

(Reporting Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Susan Fenton)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.