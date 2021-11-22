SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls after recent rally, sugar also down

Updates with closing prices, adds comments

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Monday as the market suffered a small setback after it recently touched its highest level in almost 10 years, while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2 cents to $2.3130 per lb. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday, its highest in nearly 10 years.

* Dealers said the market may suffer a short-term setback after its recent strong advance but the mood remained bullish, with exchange stocks falling and producers in Brazil reluctant to sell.

* "The rejection of prices at $2.40 could set the scene for lower prices towards $2.20 in the near term, however, if prices hold above $2.00, momentum will remain on the upside," Sucden Financial said in a note on market technicals.

* Certified stocks fell again for both arabica and robusta.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $6 to $2,251 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.2% to 19.76 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* Dealers said the market's recent run-up appeared to have lost momentum, curbed by concerns that high prices could stimulate more exports from India.

* "The market remains firm with good support building below current prices. It would seem likely to try to push back to the high of last week, although selling is seen above 20.75," said one broker.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $508.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,740 pounds a tonne.

* Dealers said, however, that supplies remained ample, limiting the market's upside potential.

* "Even though grindings increased year on year in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia for the third quarter of 2021, this was not sufficient to absorb excess production," the International Cocoa Organization said in a report on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,588 a tonne.

