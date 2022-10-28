Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls 5%, hits lowest in 15 months

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell 5% on Friday to their lowest price in 15 months, pressured by an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil and concern that a global economic downturn could curb demand.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell 5% on Friday to their lowest price in 15 months, pressured by an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil and concern that a global economic downturn could curb demand.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled down 9.05 cents, or 5.1%, at $1.698 per lb​​​ after touching a 15-month low of $1.6775.

* The contract lost 11% in the week and 25% in the last four weeks.

* "Coffee prices continue to be pressured by an improving crop outlook in the top producer Brazil and concerns over demand in Europe amid a broad economic slowdown," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Some dealers, however, see an overdone selling by financial players.

* "Funds are driving flat price without much regard for fundamentals. They will continue to sell until the market can absorb more than a couple days of selling," said a U.S. broker, adding that arabica could see a rebound once funds are done with selling.

* Indonesia exported 53,269 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee in September, data from a local trade office showed, more than double shipments in the same month a year earlier.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.13 cents, or 0.7%, at 17.58 cents per lb after dipping to a 3-1/2 week low of 17.55 cents.

* The contract lost 4.35% in the week and 6.8% in the last two weeks.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global surplus in the current 2022/23 season continued to keep the market on the defensive, though short-term supplies remain tight.

* Funds reduced their net long position in raw sugar futures on ICE U.S. in the week to Oct. 25.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $515.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1settled down $12, or 0.5%, to $2,302 a tonne.

* Speculators increased their bearish bets in cocoa in the week to Oct. 25, according to the CFTC.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,861 pounds per tonne​​​.

