SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls 4% as Brazil frost fears fade, sugar also down

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell more than 4% on Wednesday, having hit a 3-1/2 week high in the previous session, as investor fears over frost risk in top producer Brazil began to fade. Raw sugar also fell.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 9.6 cents, or 4.2%, at $2.176 per lb, after hitting a 3-1/2 week high of $2.2935 on Tuesday.

* Dealers said the latest weather forecasts indicate very little, if any, coffee and sugarcane crop damage is expected in southern and central Brazil from this week's cold weather.

* In most areas, overall temperatures did not fall to the point to allow for crop-damaging frosts to form, weather forecasters said on Wednesday.

* Longer term though, the market remains on edge over frost risk in Brazil this season given frosts last year severely damaged the crop and sent prices to decade highs.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $41, or 1.9%, at $2,063 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.17 cents, or 0.9%, at 19.83 cents per lb, having hit a one month high of 20.24 cents on Tuesday.

* The weakening of the cold front in Brazil took some support out of the market, but dealers said funds are piling back into sugar on the view that it is still relatively cheap given rising energy, fertiliser, transport and labour costs.

* Rumours about an impending gasoline price hike in Brazil, which gave some support to sugar on Tuesday, failed to be confirmed, leading to some investor selling, brokers said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 lost $0.80, or 0.1%, at $554.00 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $43, or 1.7%, to $2,470 a tonne.

* "Heavy rainfall has improved the prospects for the mid-crop that is currently underway in Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer. This could mean the (previously expected) year-on-year crop shortfall will be offset," said Commerzbank in a note.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 7 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,769 pounds per tonne​​.

