SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls 2.5%, raw sugar also closes down

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed 2.5% down on Friday after hitting a three-month high in the previous session as wetter weather is expected in top grower Brazil, while raw sugar futures also closed down.

The London market for futures of refined sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa was closed on Thursday and Friday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.85 cents, or 2.5%, at $2.324 per lb​​, after hitting the highest since February at $2.42 on Thursday.

* Dealers said that forecast for rains over Brazilian coffee areas from June 8 was one factor behind Friday's retreat since a previous dryness was raising concerns about the health of trees going forward.

* They added, however, that the market remained well supported by tight supplies.

* Coffee chain Starbucks SBUX.O said on Friday it has reopened 600 out of 940 stores in China as restrictions related to Covid cases are being removed.

* The United States Department of Agriculture projected the Colombian 2022/23 coffee crop at 13 million bags, stable from 2021/22. It sees an increase in India's production to 5.74 million bags.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​​​fell 0.06 cent, or 0.3%, at 19.29 cents per lb​​.

* Traders said the market looked fragile due mainly to good outright supply and as traders await for a possible gasoline tax cut in Brazil, which would pressure ethanol prices and possibly result in higher sugar production.

* Trade and government sources in India believe the country will export 1.5 million tonnes more until October when the new season starts, taking total exports in the current season to 10 million tonnes.

* Rains are expected over Brazil's center-south starting from June 8, possibly halting sugarcane harvesting for a couple of days.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​​​​settled down $16, or 0.6%, to $2,469 a tonne in reduced volume as the London market was closed on Thursday and Friday.

* New York cocoa CCN2 may test support at $2,467 a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards $2,436 to $2,454 range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said on Friday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Will Dunham, Shinjini Ganguli and David Gregorio)

