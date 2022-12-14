Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, sugar also up

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

December 14, 2022 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were slightly higher on Wednesday with the market on track for a third consecutive daily gain, while sugar prices also edged up.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.8% to $1.6925 per lb by 1302 GMT.

* Dealers said the recent rally was largely technically-driven and the scope for further gains appeared limited, particularly given the continued rise in exchange stocks.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 717,646 bags on Dec. 13, the highest level since July 20 and well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 346,116 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.05% to $1,873 a tonne.

* Dealers noted the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was around 70% complete with further rains adding to concerns about the quality of the crop.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.05% to 19.77 cents per lb.

* Dealers said supplies were expected to be ample next year although there remained some short-term tightness partly driven by delays to the harvest in major exporter Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $541.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 1,955 pounds a tonne.

* A total of 82,770 tonnes of cocoa was tendered against the ICE December London cocoa contract LCCZ2, exchange data showed on Wednesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,523 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.