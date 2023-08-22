SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, sugar also higher

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE rose on Tuesday, extending a rebound from last week's seven-month low, while sugar prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was up 1.4% at $1.5285 per lb at 1119 GMT as the market pulled further away from last week's seven-month low of $1.4720.

* Dealers said the decline in prices last week had slowed the pace of producer selling, particularly from top producer Brazil, helping the market to recover some ground.

* They noted favourable weather had boosted the outlook for the harvest in Colombia which should start to gather pace during the second half of September.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,396 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.6% at 23.54 cents per lb, rebounding from a two-week low of 23.34 cents set earlier in the session.

* Dealers said there appeared solid support around 23 cents while fundamentals were also seen as bullish with a global deficit widely anticipated in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $684.30 a metric ton.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.15% to 2,717 pounds a metric ton, consolidating just below last week's 46-year high of 2,765 pounds.

* Abundant rains fell last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions, farmers said on Monday, adding that the weather should help increase the size of the next October-to-March main crop.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 eased 0.1% to $3,445 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

