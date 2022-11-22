SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, raw sugar eases

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday as the market extended its rebound from last week's 16-month low while raw sugar prices eased.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.3% to $1.6405 per lb by 1534 GMT after falling last week to a 16-month low of $1.5405.

* Dealers said the fund selling that had helped to fuel the recent decline in prices appeared to have dried up, at least temporarily, while reports that Brazil's crop next year may be smaller than previously expected also contributed to the rise in prices this week.

* The continued inflow of arabica coffee into ICE-approved warehouses, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 513,189 bags on Nov. 21, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 560,828 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.9% to $1,829 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 19.84 cents per lb with the market consolidating well below last week's seven-month peak of 20.48 cents.

* Commerzbank said in a note that more sugarcane in Brazil was being channelled into sugar production, partly because there was a switch towards using corn for ethanol production.

* "Furthermore, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding ethanol prices, which could be pushed by state intervention to levels below the costs of production, which would likewise favour a shift in sugar cane processing towards sugar," the bank added.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $539 a tonne.

* Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker SZUG.DE is set to bump up sugar prices again next year as energy costs remain high and as input costs for items like sugarbeet are also elevated, chief executive Niels Poerksen told Reuters.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.6% to 1,968 pounds a tonne, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,461 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

