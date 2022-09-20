SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, raw sugar also up

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted partly by a lower-than-expected crop in Brazil this year, while raw sugar futures were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $2.2240 per lb by 1221 GMT. The front month had fallen to a four-week low of $2.1085 on Monday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by depleted stock levels in Brazil after a lower-than-expected crop this year and concerns about the outlook for next year's production.

* Brazil's 2022 coffee production is expected to total 50.38 million 60-kg bags, food supply agency Conab said on Tuesday, lowering its May projection of 53.43 million bags.

* "It (arabica coffee) should now find good support thanks to the gloomier supply outlook and low stock levels," Commerzbank said in a note.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2% to $2,246 a tonne, supported partly by gains in the arabica market on Monday.

* London-based robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa contracts were closed on Monday due to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.45% to 17.77 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from a seven-week low of 17.50 cents set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness although this should ease during the upcoming 2022/23 season (October/September).

* The global sugar market is expected to have a surplus of 3.9 million tonnes in the new season as good production in Asia and Brazil will offset problems in Europe and China, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $522.40 per tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.7% at $2,386 a tonne.

* Above-average rain across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could cause disease and damage the first beans of the October-to-March main crop in some areas, farmers said on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to 1,894 pounds a tonne​.

