SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound, raw sugar also rises

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted partly by a lower than expected crop in Brazil this year, while raw sugar futures were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.3% to $2.2405 per lb by 1349 GMT. The front month fell to a four-week low of $2.1085 on Monday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by depleted stocks in Brazil after a lower than expected crop this year and concern over the outlook for next year's production.

* Brazil's 2022 arabica coffee output is expected to total 32.41 million 60kg bags, food supply agency Conab said on Tuesday, lowering its May projection of 35.71 million bags.

* "It (arabica coffee) should now find good (price) support thanks to the gloomier supply outlook and low stock levels," Commerzbank said in a note.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.6% to $2,238 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 17.93 cents per lb, extending the market's rebound from the seven-week low of 17.50 cents set on Monday.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short-term supply tightness, though this should ease during the 2022/23 season (October/September).

* The global sugar market is expected to have a surplus of 3.9 million tonnes in the new season as good production in Asia and Brazil will offset problems in Europe and China, broker and analyst StoneX said on Monday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $523.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1% to $2,347 a tonne.

* Above-average rain across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could cause disease and damage to the first beans of the October-to-March main crop in some areas, farmers said on Monday.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed, easing by 0.05% to 1,878 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Most Popular