SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound from 1-1/2 year low

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up on Tuesday, extending their rebound from a recent 1-1/2 year low, although gains were capped by worries over demand.

Robusta coffee hit a three-month peak, while cocoa futures fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 1.3 cent, or 0.8%, at $1.5985 per lb,​​ after touching a 2-1/2 week high of $1.6125.

* Dealers noted that index rebalancing data last week showed speculators had moved to the largest net short position since October 2019, indicating substantial confidence in falling prices.

* Still, strong premiums in the physical market have encouraged some buyers to turn to ICE-certified stocks, leading to a pick-up in withdrawals from exchange warehouses of late.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $2, or 0.1%, to $1,943 a tonne, hitting a fresh three-month peak.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1​fell $23, or 0.9%, to $2,585 a tonne.

* Consumer Reports has urged four chocolate producers to commit by Valentine's Day to reduce the amounts of lead and cadmium in their dark chocolate products, after testing revealed high levels of the heavy metals.

* Weak demand remains a concern in cocoa, with last week's fourth-quarter grind data showing year-on-year declines in Asia (0.2%), Europe (1.7%) and North America (8.1%).

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 9 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,994 pounds per tonne​​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.18 cent, or 0.9%, to 19.88 cents per lb.

* UK sugar production from the 2022/23 campaign is expected to be lower than previously expected, following adverse weather, British Sugar said.

* France has dropped its 2023 plans to allow sugar beet growers to once again use a pesticide banned over risks to bees, after a European Union court rejected such exemptions.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $0.30, or 0.1%, to $547.70 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.