SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound from 1-1/2-year low

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, extending their rebound from a recent 1-1/2-year low,although gains were capped by worries over demand.

Cocoa futures fell, meanwhile, as sugar rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.6030 per lb at 1624 GMT,​​ after touching a 2-1/2-week high of $1.6125.

* Dealers noted that index rebalancing data last week showed speculators had moved to the largest net short position since October 2019, indicating substantial confidence in falling prices.

* Still, strong premiums in the physical market have encouraged some buyers to turn to ICE-certified stocks, leading to a pick-up in withdrawals from exchange warehouses of late.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $1,949 a tonne, having hit its highest since late October on Monday.

* Tata Coffee said in an earnings report it sees continuing inflationary pressure on costs, which could impact instant coffee sales in some geographies.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1​fell 1% to $2,580 a tonne, having lost 3% last week.

* Consumer Reports has urged four chocolate producers to commit by Valentine's Day to reduce the amounts of lead and cadmium in their dark chocolate products, after testing revealed harmful levels of the heavy metals.

* Weak demand remains a concern in cocoa, with last week's fourth-quarter grind data showing year-on-year declines in Asia (0.2%), Europe (1.7%) and North America (8.1%).

* March London cocoa LCCc1fell 0.7% to 1,990 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 19.83 cents per lb.

* UK sugar production from the 2022/23 campaign is expected to be lower than previously expected, following adverse weather, British Sugar said.

* France has dropped its 2023 plans to allow sugar beet growers to once again use a pesticide banned over risks to bees, after a European Union court rejected such exemptions.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $547.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

