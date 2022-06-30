SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends gains, raw sugar rises as July contract expires

Updates with details of July raw sugar expiry, adds closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed higher on Thursday, extending a near 5% jump in the prior session, on worries over falling stockpiles and dry weather in top producer Brazil.

The July raw sugar contract rose at the expiry.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 1.85 cents, or 0.8%, at $2.301 per lb, after closing up 4.8% on Wednesday.

* Dealers noted falling ICE certified stockpiles, currently at their lowest in 22 years KC-TOT-TOT, an inverted futures market curve signalling tight nearby supply and concerns dry weather in Brazil might lead to lower yields.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $16, or 0.8%, at $2,033 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam inched higher this week due to tight supplies at the end of the crop season and as stocks started to dwindle in neighbouring Indonesia, traders said.

* Exports of Indonesia's Sumatra robusta coffee beans in May rose 27.26% to 12,047 tonnes from a year earlier.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1, which expired this session, rose 0.28 cent, or 1.5%, to 18.83 cents per lb, a one-week high.

* Deliveries at the July expiry were seen at 9,897 lots, or around 502,000 tonnes, historically not very large, according to preliminary information from traders. ICE will release official data on Friday.

* Brokers said the delivery was mostly positive for prices, as commodities traders are probably seeing better deals in the physical market.

* They noted a large line-up of sugar currently in Brazil, an indication of good physical demand even after large exports by India this season.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.80, or 0.5%, at $556.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $26, or 1.1%, to $2,340 a tonne.

* Dealers said a strong dollar is weighing on New York cocoa, making the dollar-priced commodity costlier for holders of other currencies. FRX/

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,713 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

