SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends gains, raw sugar hits 6-week low

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose for a third straight session on Friday as fresh data indicated supplies are still tight, while raw sugar hit a six-week low on improved exports from top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* Top producer Brazil exported 141,085 tonnes of green coffee in May, down from 142,467 tonnes a year ago.

* ICE-certified stocks fell to 583,518 bags at last count, down from 1.06 million bags a year ago.

* According Rabobank's Carlos Mera, stocks are low enough that investors holding short positions could be forced to buy back their positions rather than settling them with physical coffe. This would boost prices, he explained.

* Coffee exports from central America's largest washed arabica producer Honduras jumped 79% in May, helped by higher demand and a delayed shipment from the previous month.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,616 a tonne, having hit a record high last week.

SUGAR

* Top producer Brazil exported 2.47 mln tonnes of sugar in May versus just 1.57 million a year ago.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil are expected to ease, allowing the harvest to progress, while there have been some pre-monsoon rains in India and some monsoon rains in Thailand, easing supply concerns.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was fell 0.6% to $686.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.5% to 2,329 pounds per tonne​, having ended May 6% higher.

* The International Cocoa Organization has widened its deficit forecast for the 2022/23 (October-September) season to 142,000 tonnes from 60,000 tonnes.

* "The higher deficit is likely to push global stocks down to 1.63 million tonnes by the end of the crop year. The last time the stocks-to-grinding ratio was any lower was 38 years ago," said Commerzbank in a note.

* "The cocoa price remains well supported against this backdrop," it added.

