News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends gains, raw sugar hits 6-week low

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

June 02, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose for a third day on Friday as fresh data indicated supplies are still tight, while raw sugar hit a six-week low on improved exports from top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* Top producer Brazil exported 141,085 tonnes of green coffee in May, down from 142,467 tonnes a year ago, data showed.

* ICE-certified stocks fell to 583,518 bags at last count, the lowest since December and down from 1.06 million bags a year ago.

* According Rabobank's Carlos Mera, stocks are low enough that investors holding short positions could be forced to buy back their positions rather than settling them with physical supplies.

* This would boost prices, he explained.

* Coffee exports from central America's largest washed arabica producer Honduras jumped 79% in May, helped by higher demand and a delayed shipment from the previous month, data showed.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped 0.4% to $2,594 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak last week.

SUGAR

* Top producer Brazil exported 2.47 mln tonnes of sugar in May versus just 1.57 million a year ago, data showed.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil are expected to ease, allowing the harvest to progress further, while there have been some pre-monsoon rains in India and some monsoon rains in Thailand, easing supply concerns.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $689.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.8% to 2,322 pounds per tonne​, having ended May 6% higher.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday widened its deficit forecast for the 2022/23 (October-September) season to 142,000 tonnes, up from 60,000 tonnes previously.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.