SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends gains, raw sugar hits 6-week low

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange rose for a third day on Friday as fresh data indicated supplies are still tight, while raw sugar hit a six-week low on improved exports from top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* Top producer Brazil exported 141,085 tonnes of green coffee in May, down from 142,467 tonnes a year ago, data showed.

* ICE-certified stocks fell to 583,518 bags at last count, the lowest since December and down from 1.06 million bags a year ago.

* According Rabobank's Carlos Mera, stocks are low enough that investors holding short positions could be forced to buy back their positions rather than settling them with physical supplies.

* This would boost prices, he explained.

* Coffee exports from central America's largest washed arabica producer Honduras jumped 79% in May, helped by higher demand and a delayed shipment from the previous month, data showed.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 slipped 0.4% to $2,594 a tonne, having hit a 15-year peak last week.

SUGAR

* Top producer Brazil exported 2.47 mln tonnes of sugar in May versus just 1.57 million a year ago, data showed.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil are expected to ease, allowing the harvest to progress further, while there have been some pre-monsoon rains in India and some monsoon rains in Thailand, easing supply concerns.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $689.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.8% to 2,322 pounds per tonne​, having ended May 6% higher.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Thursday widened its deficit forecast for the 2022/23 (October-September) season to 142,000 tonnes, up from 60,000 tonnes previously.

