SOFTS-Arabica coffee extends gains on tight nearby supplies

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose for a second straight day on Thursday as the market remained buoyed by tight nearby supplies, while raw sugar prices steadied.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $2.1700 per lb at 1230 GMT.

* ICE certified stocks continued their relentless decline. They were last at 695,135 60kg bags, their lowest in more than 20 years.

* Dealers were also eyeing sharp output falls in key washed arabica producers Honduras and Colombia.

* Looking ahead, Rabobank warned that if the weather outlook in top producer Brazil is good as of mid-August, arabica will face some pressure as the frost risk premium will disappear.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,034 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam, the world's top robusta producer, hovered near a four-year high this week due to a stronger U.S. dollar and no stocks at the end of the crop season, traders said.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 17.78 cents per lb. The front month fell to a one-year low of 17.20 cents on Monday.

* Dealers said funds have been trimming back their short position following a strong selloff last week. As such the market looks set to consolidate, they said, so long as crude oil prices do not tumble further. O/R

* France's largest sugar group Tereos said on Thursday it currently expects yields in this year's French sugar beet harvest to top the five-year average despite a lack of rainfall.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $530.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,324 a tonne, having hit a near three-week low of $2,314.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed, edging up 0.1% to 1,753 pounds per tonne​.

