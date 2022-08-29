SOFTS-Arabica coffee ends lower on weak session; sugar little changed

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed lower on Monday, retreating from multi-month peaks set last week, amid weak activity as the London market was closed due to a bank holiday.

Raw sugar futures were little changed, while New York cocoa rose.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 1.5 cents, or 0.6%, at $2.366 per lb, having set a six-month peak of $2.4295 on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought after its recent advance, but added that fundamentals were still positive for arabica.

* Brazilian broker Carvalhaes said in a note that the country's 2022 crop appeared smaller than forecast.

* It said that the local physical market remained weak, with farmers mostly only working to meet contractual obligations to deliver coffee sold months ago.

* There was no trading for robusta coffee futures in London.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​settled down 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, at 18.44 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was pressured by the macroeconomic outlook as policymakers see a long battle against inflation that will likely cut jobs and hurt the economy.

* News of a new tender from Vietnam to buy 113,000 tonnes of sugar gave some support to the market, as well as rising oil prices.

* There was no trading for white sugar futures in London.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 ​​​settled down $3, or 0.1%, to $2,410 a tonne.

* Above-average rain last week in most of the Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could help spur an early start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* There was no trading for London cocoa futures.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.