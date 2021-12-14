SOFTS-Arabica coffee edges up; raw sugar little changed

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Coffee futures on ICE rose slightly on Tuesday while raw sugar prices were little changed as the market consolidates around recent levels and activity starts to fall before the holiday season.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $2.3715 per lb.

* Dealers said the outlook for next year's crop in Brazil remained the key market focus after drought and frost this year damaged many trees and dented future production prospects.

* "Currently, the situation is still favourable for crop development, especially looking at cumulative rainfall. However, there are concerns about fruit abortion due to suboptimal initial conditions of coffee trees," said Rabobank analyst Guilherme Morya.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,297 a tonne as the market continued to be supported by lower exports from top robusta producer Vietnam.

* For the first 11 months of 2021, Vietnam exported 1.4 million tonnes of coffee, down 2.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ended little changed at 19.65 cents per lb after erasing some early-session gains.

* The upside continued to be capped by the prospect of a pick-up in exports from India if prices rally significantly.

* A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules.

* Dealers said there remained sufficient supplies, though there could be a small global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

* "A likely minor (global sugar) deficit in season 2021 is not a major issue in the context of comfortable inventory," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a quarterly update.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $510.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was flat at 1,706 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 closed 1.1% down at $2,504 a tonne.

* Dealers said the weather remains positive for production in Africa, while concerns persist about the demand outlook due to a pick-up in COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Aditya Soni)

