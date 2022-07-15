SOFTS-Arabica coffee edges up off 9-month low

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged up on Friday having hit a 9-month low in the prior session, but bearish pressure persisted with global growth worries and improved output prospects in top producer Brazil.

Meanwhile, New York cocoa edged up off a two-year low.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.9630 per lb at 1039 GMT, having closed down 5.8% on Thursday after hitting a 9-month low at $1.9495.

* Dealers cited fading fears that frosts could hit Brazil's coffee areas and hurt next season's crop, coupled with better-than-expected output this season and increased exports. [nL8N2YV4R2]

* In the wider markets, the U.S. dollar, seen by many as a safe haven, held near a two-decade high amid ongoing global growth and inflation concerns. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like coffee costlier for non-U.S. investors. FRX/

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $1,917 a tonne, having hit its lowest in nearly a year at $1,915.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $2,311 a tonne, after hitting its lowest in two years on Thursday.

* Dealers said the strong dollar was hurting cocoa, and also cited concerns over worsening demand for the chocolate ingredient.

* They added funds have likely built up record net short positions this week.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,748 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since early March on Thursday.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 18.97 cents per lb.

* Dealers said near-term tightness in white sugar, linked in part to India's export constraints, is limiting losses in raws.

* New legislation approved by the Brazilian Congress late on Wednesday reinstated a tax advantage to biofuels compared with fossil fuels - a move that should benefit ethanol and sugar longer term.

* August white sugar LSUc1, which expires later this session, fell 0.6% to $591.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

