Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee edges up off 9-month low

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged up on Friday having hit a 9-month low in the prior session, but bearish pressure persisted with global growth worries and improved output prospects in top producer Brazil.

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged up on Friday having hit a 9-month low in the prior session, but bearish pressure persisted with global growth worries and improved output prospects in top producer Brazil.

Meanwhile, New York cocoa edged up off a two-year low.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.9630 per lb at 1039 GMT, having closed down 5.8% on Thursday after hitting a 9-month low at $1.9495.

* Dealers cited fading fears that frosts could hit Brazil's coffee areas and hurt next season's crop, coupled with better-than-expected output this season and increased exports. [nL8N2YV4R2]

* In the wider markets, the U.S. dollar, seen by many as a safe haven, held near a two-decade high amid ongoing global growth and inflation concerns. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like coffee costlier for non-U.S. investors. FRX/

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $1,917 a tonne, having hit its lowest in nearly a year at $1,915.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $2,311 a tonne, after hitting its lowest in two years on Thursday.

* Dealers said the strong dollar was hurting cocoa, and also cited concerns over worsening demand for the chocolate ingredient.

* They added funds have likely built up record net short positions this week.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,748 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since early March on Thursday.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was flat at 18.97 cents per lb.

* Dealers said near-term tightness in white sugar, linked in part to India's export constraints, is limiting losses in raws.

* New legislation approved by the Brazilian Congress late on Wednesday reinstated a tax advantage to biofuels compared with fossil fuels - a move that should benefit ethanol and sugar longer term.

* August white sugar LSUc1, which expires later this session, fell 0.6% to $591.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular