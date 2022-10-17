SOFTS-Arabica coffee edges up after hitting one-year low

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged up on Monday, having hit their lowest in a year on Friday, as dealers went bargain hunting and favourable rains in top producer Brazil were forecast to ease.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.4% to $1.9945 per lb​​ by 1018 GMT after touching a one-year low of $1.9565 on Friday. The contract lost 9.8% on the week.

* Forecaster Maxar said showers in Brazil should decline in the early part of the week and crop growth will become limited under a slightly drier pattern.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators cut their net long position by 453 contracts to 23,874 in the week to Oct. 11, data showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,054 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 firmed by 0.2% to 18.87 cents per lb, having gained 0.8% last week.

* Dealers said that short-term fundamentals are bullish, owing to a rain-delayed harvest in top producer Brazil and delays to India's sugar export policy announcement.

* They noted, however, that the global macroeconomic backdrop is bearish and the sugar market is still expected to record a surplus in the next year.

* India is expected to produce about 36.5 million tonnes of sugar in the season that began on Oct. 1, compared with about 35.8 million tonnes the previous season, an industry body said.

* ICE raw sugar speculators switched to a net long position of 13,022 contracts in the week to Oct. 11.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.2% to $558.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 slipped 0.2% to 1,926 pounds a tonne​, having touched its highest in more than two years last week.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators trimmed their net short position by 5,962 contracts to 14,143 in the week to Oct. 11.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,390 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

