SOFTS-Arabica coffee edges higher; sugar rises sharply

November 18, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged up on Friday, regaining some ground after slipping to a 15-month low in the previous session, while sugar prices rose sharply.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.3% to $1.5675 per lb by 1503 GMT, edging away from the prior session's low of $1.5405.

* Dealers noted the overall trend remained bearish with the market falling by more than 30% since late August, partly due to an improving outlook for Brazil's 2023 harvest.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2fell 0.1% to $1,817 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.4% to 20.20 cents per lb, climbing back up towards a seven-month peak of 20.48 cents set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by a recovery in Brazil's real currency BRL= as the incoming government sought to assuage fears about fiscal spending.

* A stronger real discourages producer selling by lowering dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.3% to $545.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2fell 0.2% to $2,441 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by concern about the potential disruption of the flow of beans from top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana with a Nov. 20 deadline for buyers to factor in a living income differential.

* "The cocoa price rally remains supported by various supply concerns, including uncertainty over Ivory Coast exports," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,933 pounds a tonne, weakened by a strengthening pound.

