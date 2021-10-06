SOFTS-Arabica coffee edges higher, sugar and cocoa fall

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged up on Wednesday, regaining some ground after falling by more than 4% during the previous session, as the focus remained on the extent to which forecast rains in Brazil will aid flowering in the world's top producer.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $1.9350 per lb by 1136 GMT, recovering some ground after falling sharply on Tuesday on forecasts for much needed rains in Brazil.

* Dry conditions in the world's top producer have threatened the flowering of next year's crop.

* Weather service Maxar said in a report issued late Tuesday that there would be light to moderate showers over the next five days in southern areas of Brazil while rains were seen spreading across the whole coffee area in the 6-10 day outlook.

* "Flowering will be likely under this active pattern but more rain will be needed to improve soil moisture," Maxar said.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 was up 0.7% at $2,126 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% at 19.81 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was failing to respond to steep rises in energy markets partly due to the strength of the dollar while rains in top exporter Brazil could improve the outlook for next year's crop.

* Sugar production in Brazil's centre-south will recover only slightly next season to 32.9 million tonnes from 32.5 million tonnes in the current, drought-hit crop, supply chain services provider Czarnikow said on Tuesday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $508.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1% to $2,728 a tonne as the market slipped further from Monday's 10-month peak of $2,792.

* The market remained underpinned by heavy rainfall in top producer Ivory Coast which has triggered an outbreak of fungal black pod disease in some regions.

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was 0.9% lower at 1,870 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.