SOFTS-Arabica coffee eases but remains near six-month high

Arabica coffee futures on ICE eased on Friday, slipping slightly from the previous session's six-month peak, while sugar and cocoa prices were little changed.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.2% to $2.3905 per lb by 1052 GMT, having set a six-month peak of $2.4295 on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market had become technically overbought after its recent strong advance and could be set for a short-term setback.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,308 a tonne after setting a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 on Wednesday.

* Robusta prices were boosted partly by dry weather in Vietnam, which has diminished the outlook for the upcoming crop in the world's top robusta producer.

* "Stocks in Vietnam are dwindling rapidly ... This, coupled with gloomy crop prospects, has caused the price of robusta coffee to soar by around 20% since mid-July," Commerzbank said in a note.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was unchanged at 17.90 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by a lack of exports from India and concerns that production in Centre-South Brazil this month had been lower than expected.

* The potential for a further fall in fuel prices in Brazil, however, remained a bearish influence. Lower fuel prices can lead to more use of cane to make sugar at the expense of cane-derived biofuel ethanol.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $548.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.04% to $2,418 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.4% at 1,843 pounds a tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

