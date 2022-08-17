Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee consolidates, raw sugar slips

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Arabica coffee futures on ICE were little changed on Wednesday as the market consolidated after the prior session's sharp fall while raw sugar prices were lower.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 was unchanged at $2.1630 per lb by 1056 GMT after falling by nearly 2.5% on Tuesday.

* Dealers said concerns about supply tightness, however, were beginning to ease.

* They noted that ICE certified stocks had posted the first daily increase since June as traders re-certify thousands of bags in a move which can remove age discounts.

* ICE certified arabica stocks, as of Aug. 16 stood at 577,212 bags, up from a 23-year low of 571,580 bags a day earlier.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,235 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 18.15 cents per lb, weighed partly by weaker energy prices. O/R

* Lower energy prices can prompt sugar mills, particularly in Brazil, to switch to using more cane to produce sugar rather than cane-derived biofuels.

* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras cut gasoline prices earlier this week, adding to the incentive for mills to focus on sugar production.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $546.80 a tonne.

* A third of Ukraine's refineries will not operate in the coming sugar production year due to war and high gas prices, producers' union Ukrtsukor said on Tuesday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.25% to $2,376 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.3% at 1,788 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt;)

