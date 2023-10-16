SOFTS-Arabica coffee consolidates off last week's lows, cocoa rallies

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange slipped on Monday but remained well above last week's 9-month lows as the market continues to consolidate, while cocoa futures headed back towards recent multi-year highs.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.7% to $1.5375 per lb​​ at 1418 GMT, having hit a 3-1/2 week high of $1.5615.

* Dealers said farmers in top producer Brazil were in no rush to sell as they have few current cash flow needs. They also noted the crop on sale at present was treated with fertilisers purchased at very high prices.

* The weather in Brazil on the other hand appears favourable, with more rains forecast.

* ICE arabica speculators increased their short positions or bets on falling prices by 1,996 contracts to 24,406 in the week to Oct. 10, data showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $2,282 a metric ton, but remained well above last week's six-month low of $2,223.

* BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, was upbeat on price prospects for robusta, where output is expected to be hit this season by the El Nino weather event, while demand for the relatively cheap bean could grow if economic hardship persists.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2rose 2.4% to 3,114 pounds per ton, heading back towards recent 46-year-highs.

* The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), however, said an estimated deficit of 100,000 tons for the 2021/22 season just past might be exaggerated as much cocoa was hoarded in Ivory Coast and Ghana, and will appear in the current season's tally.

* Exporters estimated on Monday that arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast rose 8.5% versus a year ago between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15.

* December New York cocoa CCc1rose 2.8% to $3,597 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1slipped 0.1% to 27.01 cents per lb, having gained 1% last week.

* Dealers noted concerns are rising for output from Mexico, a key exporter to the U.S., while production in key growers India and Thailand is expected to remain poor thanks to the El Nino weather event.

* Also aiding sugar, oil prices are rallying as investors fear the Israel-Hamas war might escalate. Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills to produce more cane-based ethanol and less sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $723.10 a ton.

