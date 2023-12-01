SOFTS-Arabica coffee consolidates after rally, raw sugar slides

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on the ICE exchange fell on Friday after rising nearly 7% in the prior session, as ICE-certified stocks fell to fresh 24-year lows, while raw sugar hit a two month trough.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2% to $1.8095 per lb at 1311 GMT, after hitting a five-month high on Thursday as ICE inventories fell to 224,066 bags, the lowest since February 1999.

* Also weighing on prices, dealers said a cold front is expected to bring much needed rain over the coffee-producing areas of central-southern Brazil over the weekend, while the heat is seen subsiding beginning of next week.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 1.3% to $2,514 a metric ton, having gained 3.5% on Thursday.

* Dealers said the climate in top robusta producer Vietnam has been favourable for harvesting thanks to cooler temperatures and no rain, meaning the coffee is starting to flow.

* They added, however, that the current pace of supply may not be enough to fulfill both delayed orders from the last crop and new business.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.9% to 25.57 cents per lb after setting a two month low 25.50 cents.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive, while funds that following technical signals are liquidating their long positions as the market turns bearish.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% to $706.20 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.2% to 3,517 pounds a ton after setting a fresh record high on Thursday.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Friday trimmed back is global cocoa deficit estimate to 99,000 tons in the 2022/23 season from 116,000 tons previously.

* Cocoa prices have risen by about 90% this year, with adverse weather in West Africa set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $4,221 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Varun H K)

