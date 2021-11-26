SOFTS-Arabica coffee, cocoa, sugar fall as risk appetite wanes

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Friday, slipping from a 10-year high set earlier this week, as concerns about a new coronavirus variant diminished risk appetite in financial markets. MKTS/GLOB

Sugar and cocoa prices also fell.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was down 2% at $2.4055 per lb by 1526 GMT. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from declining exchange stocks as shipments from South America are delayed both by a shortage of container shipping capacity and a reluctance of producers to sell.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,296 a tonne.

* Delays to the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam remained a supportive factor.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 4.1% at $2,409 a tonne.

* Dealers said cocoa was caught in the broad-based sell-off in many commodities and the market was also looking technically weak with the recent uptrend now reversed.

* The market had been boosted by a pick-up in demand but the latest coronavirus variant raised concerns about whether the recovery would be sustained.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 3% to 1,666 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 3.1% to 19.32 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* The decline accelerated as key support levels were breached including a trend line at 19.56 cents.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.8% to $502.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Pravin Char)

