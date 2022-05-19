Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee closes up as Brazil cuts crop view; sugar down

Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up on Thursday after Brazil's government reduced its projection for the 2022 crop.

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up on Thursday after Brazil's government reduced its projection for the 2022 crop.

Raw sugar and cocoa closed down meanwhile.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1 cent, or 0.5%, at $2.187 per lb after sliding 4% in the previous session as investor fears over the frost risk in top producer Brazil faded.

* The latest weather forecasts indicate very little, if any, coffee and sugarcane crop damage is expected in southern and central Brazil from this week's cold weather.

* Brazil's 2022 coffee production wasprojected at 53.43 million 60 kg bags, food supply agency Conab said, down from its January view of 55.74 million bags.

* "Some were expecting a far greater revision. To put into perspective arabica output is only forecast to rise 4.3 million bags from small off-year crop," said softs analyst Judith Ganes. "Market balance will be tight but we know that already," she added.

* Coffee trader Comexim said in a report that ICE certified stocks should remain low going forward.

* "The main issue is origin diffs all around are nowhere near tenderable parity with current market prices, thus there is no tendency to certify new coffees," it said in a report.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2rose $17, or 0.8%, at $2,080 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.06 cent, or 0.3%, at 19.77 cents per lb, having hit a one month high of 20.24 cents on Tuesday on Brazil frost fears.

* Indian mills have so far signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a trade body said.

* India plans to introduce 20% ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts of the country from April next year, a source told Reuters.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.20, or 0.4%, at $551.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $13, or 0.5%, to $2,457 a tonne, a three-week low.

* Concerns about demand amid rising global inflation and the war in Ukraine are seen pressuring cocoa prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 26 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,743 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alison Williams)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

