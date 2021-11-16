SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs towards recent peak, sugar also up

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Thursday, climbing up towards the prior session's seven-year high, boosted by delays to shipments from top producer Brazil and signs that demand is beginning to revive.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $2.2580 per lb by 1409 GMT, edging up towards the prior session's seven-year peak of $2.2825.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tightening supplies in the United States and Europe driven partly by a container shortage in Brazil which is delaying shipments from the world's top exporter.

* U.S. green coffee stocks fell by 46,816 bags to 6.0 million 60-kg bags by the end of October, according to the Green Coffee Association (GCA) Inc.

* Demand is also beginning to pick-up as COVID-19-related movement restrictions are gradually eased while strong consumption is anticipated during the holiday season.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,261 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 19.91 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market had clawed back some of the prior session's losses aided partly by a stronger crude oil market. O/R

* The upside continued to be capped, however, by the prospect of a pick-up in Indian sales above 20.50 cents.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $514.50 a tonne.

* A total of 283,900 tonnes of mostly Indian white sugar has been tendered against the December contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Tuesday.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 1,684 pounds a tonne, weighed partly by an improving outlook for production in Ivory Coast.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.3% at $2,525 a tonne.

