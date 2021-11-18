SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to near decade high, sugar also up

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Thursday to the highest level in almost a decade boosted by tightening supplies in many consuming countries following shipping delays while sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1% to $2.37 per lb by 1245 GMT after peaking at $2.3835, the highest level for the benchmark second position since January 2012.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from delays to shipments from South America and high freight costs which has helped to increase demand for exchange stocks.

* The market's recent strong performance has also helped to fuel technically-driven buying.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,268 a tonne.

* Trading activities in major robusta producer Vietnam remained tepid at a time when erratic weather slowed down the bean ripening process in the country's Central Highlands.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 20.56 cents per lb after peaking at 20.57 cents, the highest level for the front month since Oct. 11.

* Dealers said the outlook for production in India remained a key focus with the 2021/22 season off to a strong start but delays possible after recent heavy rains in some areas.

* "Whether India’s fast start continues is perhaps in question after some unseasonably heavy rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Weather forecasters expect further heavy rain and one potential outcome is delays to harvesting and crushing in those two provinces," analyst Tobin Gorey of Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.02% to $524.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,715 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.5% at $2,580 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

