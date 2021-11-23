SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to near 10-year high, sugar also up

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to the highest level in nearly 10 years on Tuesday, boosted by supply tightness, while sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.5% to $2.3710 per lb by 1456 GMT after peaking at $2.3990 - its highest since January 2012.

* Rabobank said worries about logistical issues has spurred panic buying across the market.

* Dealers said roasters are rushing to buy, having collectively given up on the hope that prices will fall.

* They also noted nearby coffee futures are moving to a premium versus those further out, indicating supply tightness.

* Certified stocks continue to fall in both arabica and robusta KC-TOT-TOT.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,270 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 19.89 cents per lb.

* Dealers said they were keeping a close watch on the potential for the La Nina weather phenomenon to lead to another poor sugarcane crop in Brazil next year.

* Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday a La Nina weather phenomenon had developed in the Pacific Ocean for the second year in a row.

* La Nina can lead to drier-than-normal weather in southern Brazil, a region which suffered from drought this year.

* Brazil's government on Tuesday reduced by nearly 10% its projection for this season's sugar production in the centre-south region to 30.7 million tonnes after an evaluation of the impact of drought and frost on crops.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $511.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,747 pounds a tonne, having hit a one month high of 1,758 pounds, boosted partly by the weakness of sterling against the dollar. GBP/

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,568 a tonne.

