SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to highest level in almost a decade

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to their highest level in almost a decade on Wednesday, boosted by tightening supplies in major consuming markets, while sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.2% to $2.3170 per lb by 1200 GMT after peaking at $2.3235, the highest level for the benchmark second position since January 2012.

* Dealers said delays to shipments from South America as well as adverse crop weather in both Brazil and Colombia had helped to fuel the run-up in prices.

* "High freight costs and shipping delays from South America to Asia are lending a tailwind to coffee prices," asset manager WisdomTree said in a report on Wednesday, adding excessive rains caused by La Nina had also hurt yields in Colombia, the world's second largest producer of arabica coffee.

* Demand is also beginning to pick-up as COVID-19-related movement restrictions are gradually eased in several major consuming countries including the United States.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.9% to $2,280 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.55% to 20.10 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted the sugar season in India was off to a strong start with the upside continued to be capped by the potential for a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country if prices were to rise to around 20.50 cents.

* Output at Indian sugar mills from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 rose by nearly a quarter year on year to 2.09 million tonnes as many operations started crushing earlier than usual, a trade body said on Wednesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $518.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 1,697 pounds a tonne.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.2% at $2,548 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

