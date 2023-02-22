SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to four-month high on tight supplies

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to a four-month high on Wednesday buoyed by short-term supply tightness while robusta coffee prices also rose.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was 1.8% higher at $1.9320 per lb by 1457 GMT after setting a four-month high of $1.9345.

* Dealers said the short-term supply tightness had led to a strengthening in the March contract's premium to May KC-1=R to more than 6 cents per lb from around parity a few days ago.

* The tightness has also lead to rising prices in the physical market in Brazil and Colombia.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 3.05% at $2,198 a tonne after peaking at a 4-1/2 month high of $2,200.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,767 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's one-year high of $2,812.

* Dealers said the market had lost some momentum after last week's steep rise as traders seek more clarity about the supply situation in West Africa.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said earlier this week that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

* The CCC was responding to reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top-producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the main harvest.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,114 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.05% to 21.32 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by expectations that production in India could decline significantly over the next few months following adverse weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.04% to $568.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.