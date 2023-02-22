Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to four-month high on tight supplies

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

February 22, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to a four-month high on Wednesday buoyed by short-term supply tightness while robusta coffee prices also rose.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 was 1.8% higher at $1.9320 per lb by 1457 GMT after setting a four-month high of $1.9345.

* Dealers said the short-term supply tightness had led to a strengthening in the March contract's premium to May KC-1=R to more than 6 cents per lb from around parity a few days ago.

* The tightness has also lead to rising prices in the physical market in Brazil and Colombia.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 3.05% at $2,198 a tonne after peaking at a 4-1/2 month high of $2,200.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,767 a tonne, slipping back from the prior session's one-year high of $2,812.

* Dealers said the market had lost some momentum after last week's steep rise as traders seek more clarity about the supply situation in West Africa.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said earlier this week that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

* The CCC was responding to reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top-producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the main harvest.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 2,114 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.05% to 21.32 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by expectations that production in India could decline significantly over the next few months following adverse weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.04% to $568.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.