SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 6-1/2-week high as stocks fall

Adds comments, weekly price changes

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 6-1/2-week high on Friday boosted by a decline in exchange stocks to a fresh 24-year low, while London cocoa prices slipped further from a record peak set earlier this week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled up 5.55 cents, or 3.4%, at $1.709 per lb​​ after setting a 6-1/2-week high of $1.7135.

* Dealers said logistics problems in Brazil had prompted roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 360,009 bags on Thursday.

* Financial investors switched from short to long position on arabica futures.

* Dealers noted the front month's premium to March KC-1=R had widened to around 1.95 cents per lb, up from about 1.60 cents at the close on Thursday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $44, or 1.9%, at $2,372 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2settled down 14 pounds, or 0.4%, to 3,343 pounds a metric ton, slipping further away from a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the scope for further losses appeared limited with the market underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* "Concerns about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa, associated with El Nino events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc1rose $33, or 0.9%, to $3,898 a ton, after earlier hitting $3,906, the highest level since Dec. 1978.

* Ivory Coast has sold at least 300,000 tonnes of cocoa in export contracts for the 2024/25 season despite pressure from multinational companies to lower prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.29 cent, or 1.1%, at 27.77 cents per lb.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by $12.60, or 1.7%, to $757.60 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Shweta Agarwal and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.