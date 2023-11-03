SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 6-1/2-week high as stocks fall

(Adds background, updates prices)
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 6-1/2 week high on Friday boosted by a decline in exchange stocks to a fresh 24-year low, while London cocoa prices slipped further from a record peak set earlier this week.
COFFEE
* December arabica coffee
* Dealers said logistics problems in Brazil had prompted roasters to turn to exchange stocks.
* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 368,100 bags on Thursday.
* Dealers noted the front month's premium to March
* January robusta coffee
COCOA
* March London cocoa
* Dealers said the scope for further losses appeared limited with the market underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.
* "Concerns about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa, associated with El Nino events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.
* December New York cocoa
* Ivory Coast has sold at least 300,000 tonnes of cocoa in export contracts for the 2024/25 season despite pressure from multinational companies to lower prices, exporters and regulator sources said on Friday.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar
* December white sugar
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.