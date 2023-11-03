SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 6-1/2-week high as stocks fall

(Adds background, updates prices)

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 6-1/2 week high on Friday boosted by a decline in exchange stocks to a fresh 24-year low, while London cocoa prices slipped further from a record peak set earlier this week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee was 1.75% higher at $1.6825 per lb at 1417 GMT after setting a 6-1/2-week high of $1.7005.

* Dealers said logistics problems in Brazil had prompted roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 368,100 bags on Thursday.

* Dealers noted the front month's premium to March had widened to around 1.95 cents per lb, up from about 1.60 cents at the close on Thursday.

* January robusta coffee rose by 1% to $2,351 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa fell by 0.9% to ​3,327 pounds a metric ton, slipping further away from a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the scope for further losses appeared limited with the market underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* "Concerns about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa, associated with El Nino events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* December New York cocoa fell by 0.03% to $3,864 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since Dec. 1978.

* Ivory Coast has sold at least 300,000 tonnes of cocoa in export contracts for the 2024/25 season despite pressure from multinational companies to lower prices, exporters and regulator sources said on Friday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose by 0.6% to 27.65 cents per lb.

* December white sugar rose by 1.4% to $754.90 per ton. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shweta Agarwal) ((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )) Keywords: GLOBAL SOFTS/ (UPDATE 1)

