SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 6-1/2 week high as stocks fall

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 6-1/2 week high on Friday boosted by a decline in exchange stocks to a fresh 24-year low while London cocoa prices slipped further from a record peak set earlier this week.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 2.7% higher at $1.6980 per lb at 1156 GMT after setting a 6-1/2-week high of $1.6990.

* Dealers said logistics problems in Brazil had prompted roasters to turn to exchange stocks.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks fell to a 24-year low of 368,100 bags on Thursday.

* Dealers noted the front month's premium to March KC-1=R had widened to around 2.30 cents per lb, up from about 1.60 cents at the close on Thursday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 1.5% to $2,363 a metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 0.9% to ​3,328 pounds a metric ton, slipping further away from a record high of 3,385 pounds set on Monday.

* Dealers said the scope for further losses appeared limited with the market underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the 2023/24 season driven by lower production in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* "Concerns about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa, associated with El Nino events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell by 0.5% to $3,844 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since Dec. 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.15% to 27.44 cents per lb.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.1% to $745.90 per ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

