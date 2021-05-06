SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 4-year high, sugar also up

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than four years on Thursday, boosted by the prospect of a much smaller Brazilian crop this year and expectations that demand may soon begin to rebound.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, at $1.5025 per lb by 1055 GMT after rising to a peak of $1.5130, its highest since February 2017.

* The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil in recent months which is expected to reduce this year's harvest in the world's top producer and contribute to a tighter supply outlook in coming months.

* "The uncertainty surrounding the actual volume of the Brazilian crop, harvesting of which has begun and which is expected to be very weak, is currently deterring producers from selling any significant quantities," Commerzbank said in a note.

"At the same time, the progress being made with coronavirus vaccination programmes in many countries is giving rise to hopes that demand will pick up," the bank added.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $2, or 0.1%, to $1,540 a tonne.

* Vietnam's domestic coffee prices inched up on Thursday on upbeat global prices and tight supplies as farmers held onto beans on hope rates could increase in the upcoming weeks, traders said.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBN1 was up 0.27 cents, or 1.5%, at 17.80 cents per lb after setting a contract high of 17.89 cents.

* Dealers said the market was supported by a deteriorating outlook for production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $5.80, or 1.3%, to $466.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $8, or 0.3%, to $2,387 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,602 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.