SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 3-1/2 year high, sugar also up

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than three years on Tuesday with supplies set to tighten while raw sugar climbed to a two-month peak.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was up 0.4 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.4375 per lb by 1142 GMT. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4480, its highest since August 2017.

* Commerzbank noted in a daily update the crop in top producer Brazil, where the harvest has begun, was expected to fall 30% short of last year.

* Demand is also beginning to revive as speedy vaccinations in the United States and China make customers more comfortable with returning to their morning coffee runs.

* "New York (arabica coffee) is...at its highest level since August 2017, boosted by the deficits expected in 2021/22," Commerzbank added.

* Dealers said the recent breach of resistance levels, including a peak for the July contract of $1.4220 set in February, had helped to generate technically-driven buying.

* The strengthening of Brazil's real BRL=, linked to expectations of more interest rate hikes, also provided support as it reduces the incentive for producers to sell by lowering dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $4, or 0.3%, to $1,444 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.2 cents, or 1.2%, at 17.37 cents per lb after peaking at 17.40 cents, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said drier-than-normal weather had added to concerns about Brazil's crop development.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $4.60, or 1.0%, to $470.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $6, or 0.2%, to $2,481 a tonne.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,648 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

