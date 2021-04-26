SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs to 16-month peak, sugar also up

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a 16-month high on Monday, buoyed by the prospect of tightening supplies in coming months, while raw sugar prices also rose.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose by 1.5 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.40 per lb by 1410 GMT after peaking at $1.4135, the highest for the benchmark second month since December 2019.

* Dealers said Brazil was set to harvest a smaller crop this year, an off-year in its biennial cycle, while demand was expected to revive in the United States and Europe as COVID-19 restrictions are gradually eased and coffee shops reopen for normal business.

* Money managers and hedge funds had been increasing a net long position in arabica coffee on ICE.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $2, or 0.1%, to $1,418 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.06 cents, or 0.35%, at 16.97 cents per lb after peaking at 17.08 cents on Friday, its highest since Feb. 26.

* Dealers said the release by industry group UNICA of cane and sugar production data for the Centre-South of Brazil this week would provide a short-term focus as the market seeks to assess the situation.

* The data will cover the first half of April.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $0.40, or 0.1%, to $461.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $7, or 0.3%, to $2,457 a tonne.

* Dealers said ample supplies continued to keep a lid on prices.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.846 million tonnes by April 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 7.5% from 1.718 million tonnes over the same period last season.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,644 pounds a tonne, weighed down partly by a stronger pound. GBP/

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond and Susan Fenton)

