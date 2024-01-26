SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs on Brazil weather, gains 4.7% in the week

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Friday to reach a nearly 5% weekly gain, as the focus remained on whether there would be sufficient rain in Brazil's coffee belt to ease concerns about dryness.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled 6.9 cents, or 3.7%, higher at $1.9385 per lb​​, climbing back towards Tuesday's four-week high of $1.9575. The contract gained 4.7% in the week.

* Dealers noted recent rains had mostly been in the northern half of Brazil's coffee belt, though forecasts suggested there were likely to be showers in central areas in early February.

* They also said low exchange stocks continued to provide support for prices. Certified stocks fell to 249,206 bags, as of Jan. 26, sharply down from 863,594 bags a year ago.

* Saxo Bank, in a report, noted that a lack of containers in Brazil was leading to port congestion while disruptions to the flow of coffee through the Red Sea had also supported prices recently.

* March robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $3,269 a metric ton after setting a contract high of $3,325.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.27 cents, or 1.1%, lower at 23.77 cents per lb. It gained only 0.8% in the week, after a large gain of 9% in the previous week.

* Dealers said poor crops in Asia had tightened supplies and there remained concerns that dry weather in Brazil could curb production in the world's top exporter.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $668.10 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled 27 pounds, or 0.7%, higher at 3,749 pounds a ton. The front month hit a record high of 3,834 pounds on Thursday, but ended the week with a 1% loss.

* Dealers said the prospect of a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season continued to support prices, though there have been concerns that high prices have begun to curtail demand.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1% to $4,672 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.