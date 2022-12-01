Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs on Brazil crop concerns, weak dollar

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

December 01, 2022 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Thursday, extending the recent advance, with the market supported by a diminishing outlook for next year's crop in Brazil.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9% to $1.7140 per lb by 1229 GMT.

* Dealers said the recent strengthening in Brazil's real BRL= against a broadly weaker dollar had also provided some support, discouraging producers to selling by lowering dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms.

* A continued rise in exchange stocks, however, was expected to keep a lid on prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 591,769 bags on Nov. 30, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 465,218 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.7% to $1,919 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam remained flat on Thursday from a week ago, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 19.55 cents per lb.

* The market remained underpinned by a prolonged period of rain in Brazil's south and southeastern regions that is expected to hurt cane harvest progress and also impact sugar loading operations in Paranagua, the country's No. 2 port.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $540.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,500 a tonne.

* The market was underpinned by an upward revision to the International Cocoa Organization's global deficit forecast for the 2021/22 season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.15% to 1,975 pounds a tonne, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

* British chocolate company Hotel ChocolatHOTC.L is preparing for a very busy Christmas period, confident that people turn to chocolate and treats to help lift their spirits in a recession.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.