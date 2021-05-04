SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs, NY cocoa dips to 5-1/2 month low

Adds quotes, updates prices

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, boosted by the prospect of tightening supplies with Brazilian production set to decline sharply this season, while New York cocoa slumped to the 5-1/2-month low.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was up 2.45 cents, or 1.75%, at $1.4270 per lb by 1340 GMT. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4765 last week, its highest since February 2017.

* The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil during April which could lead to a further downward revision in the size of the 2021/22 crop by reducing bean size and may even have an impact of the following crop.

* "In general it just looks tight going forward. I think demand will be consistent and surprise to the upside if anything," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $20, or 1.4%, to $1,476 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $19, or 0.8%, to $2,350 a tonne after dipping to a low of $2,347 - the weakest for the benchmark second position since mid-November 2020.

* The market has been weighed partly by oversupply with a global surplus widely forecast for the current 2020/21 season.

* Commerzbank said in a note the market was expected to slowly regain ground as demand recovers from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and weak prices curb supply.

* "We expect this to be seen only gradually," the bank said, adding it was forecasting a price of $2,500 for Q4.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was down 9 pounds, or 0.6%, at 1,598 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.32 cent, or 1.9%, at 17.05 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted funds were increasing a net long position against the backdrop of concerns about production prospects in the key Centre-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather in recent months that hurt cane development.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $2.40, or 0.5%, to $450.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

