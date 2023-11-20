SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs, cocoa extends pullback

Adds comments, closing prices

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up on Monday with the market supported by low exchange stocks, while London cocoa extended its pullback from a recent record peak.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4.5 cents, or 2.7%, at $1.7115 per lb although prices remained well below last week's near five-month peak of $1.7635.

* Dealers said recent rains in Brazil had helped to stall the recent run-up, improving the outlook for next year's crop.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by supply tightness, with certified exchange stocks currently below 300,000 bags for the first time in 24 years.

* A volume of 6,840 bags of arabica from Papua New Guinea appeared for grading at ICE, taking the total volume pending grading to 14,675 bags.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $16, or 0.6%, at $2,505 a metric ton as the harvest is expected to gain pace in Vietnam.

* "It's breezy and cool, a hint that the rainy season is coming to an end," said a Vietnamese trader in a note. "Farmers are confident that – barring some unexpected tropical storms in Dec - the weather will be dry enough to finish the harvest."

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled down 88 pounds, or 2.5%, to 3,429 pounds a metric ton, retreating further from last week's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* Dealers said speculative buying appeared to have at least temporarily dried up although there remains solid industry support just below current levels.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast had reached 417,000 metric tons by Nov. 19 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 30% from the same period last season.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell by 1.4% to $4,051 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.38 cent, or 1.4%, at 27.56 cents per lb.

* Egyptian state buyer Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Co (ESIIC) is believed to have purchased around 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Saturday, traders said on Monday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose by 1.3% at $746.40 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton and Shounak Dasgupta)

