SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs, cocoa extends pullback

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Monday with the market supported by low exchange stocks, while London cocoa extended its pullback from a recent record peak.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.7% to $1.6785 per lb by 1148 GMT although prices remained well below last week's near five-month peak of $1.7635.

* Dealers said recent rains in Brazil had helped to stall the recent run-up, improving the outlook for next year's crop.

* The market remained underpinned, however, by supply tightness, with certified exchange stocks currently below 300,000 bags for the first time in at least 24 years.

* Speculators increased their bullish bets on futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to Nov. 14, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1% to $2,499 a metric ton as the harvest continued to progress in top robusta producer Vietnam.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 0.65% to ​3,494 pounds a metric ton, retreating further from last week's record high of 3,569 pounds.

* Dealers said speculative buying appeared to have at least temporarily dried up although there remains solid industry support just below current levels.

* The market continues to derive support from a drop in production in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast had reached 417,000 metric tons by Nov. 19 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 30% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell by 0.1% to $4,104 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.1% to 27.20 cents per lb.

* Egyptian state buyer Egyptian Sugar and Integrated Industries Co. (ESIIC) is believed to have purchased around 50,000 metric tons of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Saturday, traders said on Monday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.15% to $737.70 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

