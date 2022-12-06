SOFTS-Arabica coffee climbs buoyed by slow producer selling

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted partly by the slow pace of producer selling in both Brazil and Colombia, while robusta prices were also higher as rains in Vietnam led to concerns about the quality of the harvest.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.9 cents, or 0.6%, at $1.635 per lb.

* Dealers said a strengthening in Brazil's real BRL= against the dollar could further discourage producer selling in the world's top grower by lowering dollar-denominated prices in local currency terms.

* A continued rise in exchange stocks, however, was expected to keep a lid on prices.

* ICE certified coffee stocks increased by 11,288 bags to 648,648 bags on Dec. 6, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 417,287 bags pending grading.

* Colombia produced 1.06 million 60-kg bags of washed arabica coffee in November, down 6% from the same month last year because of heavy rain.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $17, or 0.9%, at $1,916 a tonne.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was now around 60% complete with some quality concerns following recent rains.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.16 cents, or 0.8%, at 19.39 cents per lb, as oil prices slid and Brazil's oil company Petrobras cut gasoline prices.

* Falling energy prices cut the incentive for Brazil mills to produce ethanol, leading to higher sugar production.

* Dealers noted recent rains in Centre-South Brazil, however, had disrupted the cane harvest while there had also been a slow start to the harvest in Thailand.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.20, or 0.8%, at $534.90 a tonne.

* French sugar group Tereos reported strong first-half results on Tuesday, including a net profit and a sharp rise in earnings.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, to $2,487 a tonne.

* Cocoa weather forecaster Climate42 said that with the exception of the coastal regions of Ivory Coast and Ghana, precipitations slowed down in the cocoa belt, a signal that the main dry season is starting. It added that there is still no hydric stress.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 1,948 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.