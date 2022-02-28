Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee and New York cocoa dip to one-month lows

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee and New York cocoa futures on ICE both fell to one-month lows on Monday, with investors liquidating long positions in riskier assets and looking for safe havens after Russia's invasion of Ukraine rattled global financial markets. MKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $2.3430 per lb by 1452 GMT after slumping to a one-month low of $2.3365.

* Dealers said funds were continuing to scale back long positions as they look to ditch riskier assets.

* They noted, however, that global supplies of arabica coffee remain tight, which should limit the scope of any decline in prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.2% to $2,130 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in the first two months of the year likely rose 3.4% from a year earlier to 293,000 tonnes, government data on Monday showed.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 2.5% to $2,548 a tonne after dropping to a one-month low of $2,529.

* Dealers said funds were also liquidating long positions in cocoa as they seek to sell riskier assets.

* The market continues to derive support, however, from concerns about hot, dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 2.0% to 1,695 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc2 rose 0.8% to 17.74 cents per lb, supported by a sharp rise in energy prices. O/R.

* High energy prices can lead to more use of cane to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in Brazil.

* Dealers were also focused on the expiry of the March contract SBH2 later on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.6% at $495.60 a tonne.

* The International Sugar Organization on Monday trimmed its forecast for an expected global sugar deficit in the 2021/22 season (October/September) to 1.93 million tonnes from a previous projection of 2.55 million.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Aditya Soni)

