SOFTS-Arabia coffee futures jump, raw sugar closes down

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose more than 2% on Tuesday to nearly a four-month high as the commodity continues to recover from a recent slide, while raw sugar futures closed down.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.08 cent, or 0.4%, at 21.33 cents per lb. The contract hit a six-year peak of 21.89 earlier this month.

* Dealers said that sugar, despite the small setback, continues to derive support from chatter that production in India will drop rapidly this season due to the cane maturing early and losing weight.

* Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient to meet supply for more than three months, the supply ministry said.

* May white sugar LSUc1fell $1.00, or 0.2%, at $568.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2settled up 4.1 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.8985 per lb, having hit its highest since mid-October during the session.

* The market has been driven primarily by concern over soaring prices in the physical markets in top producers Brazil and Colombia.

* Brazilian coffee farmers sold 78% of the current crop (2022/23, July-June) by Feb. 15, a slower selling pace than seen at this time last year (86%), consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2rose$16, or 0.8%, at $2,133 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 26 pounds, or 1.2%, to 2,118 pounds per tonne​. It had risen on Friday to a six-year high of 2,155 pounds.

* Ivory Coast's Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) said that Ivorian cocoa exporters would still be able to honour their contracts despite a slowdown in port arrivals.

* The CCC was responding to reports that cocoa exporters in the world's top-producing nation were close to defaulting on their contracts due to a lack of beans from the main harvest.

* May New York cocoa CCc2rose $11, or 0.4%, to $2,782 a tonne.

